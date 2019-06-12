Magoha asked to give more ear to education stakeholders

Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha has been urged to listen more to relevant stakeholders for the Competency-Based Curriculum to succeed.

The CS should also seek more funding for the education sector, Teso South member of Parliament Geoffrey Omuse said yesterday.

Omuse asked Magoha to talk to parents as “they are very important stakeholders most affected by the wrangles between the CS and the teachers' union, Knut. We should not gamble with our children’s lives.”

He said teachers needed more time to familiarise themselves with the CBC.

Omuse said NG-CDF allocation is inadequate to cater to education infrastructure, which in his constituency is so dilapidated that many pupils suffered jigger infestation as the parasites hid in mudwalled classrooms.

The MP said several children had quit school to avoid the shame and stigma associated with jiggers. He spoke at Busia Township Secondary School after handing over a title deed for a piece of land on which the institution will be expanded.