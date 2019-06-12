Close

WAR ON TERROR

Kinoti, Haji meet FBI director, US pledges support on terror war

US government has promised total support to Kenyan Anti-Graft agencies.

In Summary

• US government promised to help in establishing a Joint Anti-Terrorism Task Force in Kenya.

• The delegates met yesterday with FBI director David Bowdich at the FBI headquarters.

Kenyan anti-graft agencies visits FBI headquarters.
Image: COURTESY

The US Government has pledged to establish a joint Anti-Terrorism Task Force in Kenya.

The move comes after a team led by the Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji and Director of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti visited the FBI headquarters in the US on Tuesday.

The team, which is on a three-day visit to the US, discussed anti-terrorism matters with FBI Deputy Director David Bowdich.

 
 

Bowditch lauded the effort that has been taken by the investigative bodies and promised total support from the US government.

The US AG’s office invited the Kenyan delegation to share issues that affect both countries, which include corruption, counter-terrorism, organised crime, drug trafficking and human trafficking.

 “We will be discussing many issues including graft. You know the FBI is under AG’s office in the US and we are scheduled to meet top detectives there to share various issues,” Haji said.

Last month, DPP said investigative agencies are going through a lot of challenges especially in cases that are cross-border which require a long process.

On the ongoing investigation into the fake gold scam, Haji said he was yet to receive the file from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations as some of the suspects were said to be out of the country.

Haji had said in April that the ongoing investigations on Kimwarer and Arror dams was too complex, which involved many countries.

 

He added that more time is needed to probe the matter, where a total of Sh21 billion is suspected to have been lost.

