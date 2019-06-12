I did not need Wiper to win, Kivutha tells Kalonzo

The rivalry between Wiper and Muungano parties has escalated after Kalonzo Musyoka cut ties with Governor Kivutha Kibwana’s party.

Two weeks ago, Kalonzo visited Makueni and said the timeline for agreement between Muungano and Wiper had elapsed, thus Muungano would be considered an Opposition party in Ukambani.

In response, Kibwana said he was not bothered by Kalonzo’s decision to divorce the two parties, bearing in mind the former Vice President urged him to join Wiper and have a stronger ground in National Super Alliance in the 2017 general elections.

Kibwana further said he did not require any assistance of Wiper Party to retain his seat, insisting he had the support of his voters and would retain his seat even as an independent candidate.

“Joining Wiper was to the advantage of Kalonzo because he could not have secured any position in Ukambani,” Kibwana said.

The governor, who was speaking at Kwa Kathoka Agricultural Training Centre, further accused Kalonzo of not fulfilling their agreements.

Kibwana has teamed up with governors Alfred Mutua of Machakos and Charity Ngilu of Makueni. The three are said to be working round the clock to edge out Kalonzo from Ukambani politics and front Mutua for presidency come 2022.

He said he would not force himself into the party and might land a better partner than Wiper, insisting that Kalonzo should hold a mega rally and declare his resignation from politics for "he has failed Kamba community by not leading them to the right direction since 1993".

Kibwana's remarks have stirred mixed reactions across the region with Machakos Deputy Majority Leader Justus Muasya Kiteng’u telling him to respect Kalonzo "because he was purely elected courtesy of Wiper".

The Kivaa MCA advised Kibwana to work for Makueni people and shun politicking. “Residents are the ones to comment on Kalonzo’s developments and not a governor. Do your part and let residents decide,” the vocal MCA said.