Emg'wen MP swore to ruin my job, says cop

A police officer charged with deserting Emgwen MP Alexander Kigen at Wilson Airport has told a court the legislator fixed him to destroy his job after they disagreed on a personal issue.

Shilunji Lumbasi, an officer attached to Wilson Airport police station, told Kibera principal magistrate Derrick Kuto he was on duty and the MP told him he had adequate security.

He said a letter from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations never indicated he committed the offense, denying he abandoned the MP.

He said the MP plotted to destroy his job as he never appeared in court in person after reporting the matter.

“Between 2015 and 2016 I was still on duty. I was not absent as alleged. I don’t know between me and the MP who could be lying, but more importantly the MP has never came to court in person and that means a lot,” Lumbasi told court.

He said he never gave consent for appointment of another officer for the MP nor was he ordered by his superiors to stop guarding the legislator.

Lumbasi is accused that on diverse dates between March 4 and June 4, 2014 at Wilson airport police station being a police officer, he absented himself from duty without leave for more than 10 days.

He had been directed to be in charge of the security details of the Emgwen MP but he was not available and his phone was off.

The magistrate will deliver judgement on July 4.