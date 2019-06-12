Democratic Party rejects calls for referendum

The Democratic Party has punched holes on the quest for a referendum saying it is too early to change the Constitution.

The party, in resolutions of its latest NEC meeting, believes the Constitution is yet to be tested as its pioneer government is yet to serve two terms.

The party also feels that the exercise would be costly considering funding needs for the impending national population census and the just-concluded Sh8 billion Huduma Namba registration drive.

Members of the former President Mwai Kibaki-founded party (though he later shifted to PNU), did not have kind words for the Tangatanga and Kieleweke teams, saying their activities are ill-timed.

“First and foremost, we have not even finished a two-term with the new Constitution for us to really know the flaws in it,” Njagi Kumantha, DP's national organising secretary, said.

“It is inadvisable for us to have a referendum when we have not finished the two terms. We need to take time before we decide on what needs to be changed.”

Kumantha, speaking on behalf of the party officials yesterday, said some of the minor changes can be done through Parliament so long as it attains a two-thirds threshold.

The officials are Esau Kioni (chairman), Former Livestock minister Joseph Munyao (party leader), Irungu Nyakera (deputy party leader), Jacob Haji (secretary general), and Moses Ololowuaya (treasurer).