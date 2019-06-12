Chiromo Lane to be closed off to the public until next year

Nairobi county government will partially close Chiromo lane from June 15 to January 15, 2020, for the construction of the vehicular underground tunnel for the multi-billion Global Trade Center.

In a public notice issued in Wednesday's dailies, Nairobi’s county secretary and head of county public service Pauline Kahiga said the closure will facilitate completion of civil works on the underground tunnel across the lane that is being undertaken by AVIC international.

“During the said period, motorists are advised to follow traffic signs and guidance of traffic marshals on the site during the civil works,” Kahiga said.

The trade centre situated in Westlands began its construction in July 2015 and launched on September 18 last year.

It hosts three new complex towers as well as sports and hospitality facilities.

Christened the Dream City, GTC boasts of a 32-storey 5-Star hotel, a 42-storey tower for offices, and another 32-storey serviced apartments tower.

During a site visit, contractors told the Star that AVIC international will repair the lane that starts from Waiyaki way passing through Westlands road, Muthithi road, Mogotio road to Ojijo road.

Kahiga said the perusal of the map showing off the intended partial closure of the road may be done at the office of the chief officer or at the AVIC international site office.

The development is to be completed in 2020.