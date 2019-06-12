Catholic church backs the fight against corruption

The Catholic Church has assured President Uhuru Kenyatta that it fully supports the ongoing crackdown against corruption.

Archbishop Hubertus Van Megen, the incoming representative of His Holiness Pope Francis in Kenya, said the church stands with Kenya in efforts to end corruption and related economic crimes.

The cleric was among eight envoys who presented their credentials to Uhuru on Wednesday at a ceremony held at State House, Nairobi.

Archbishop Megen said the Catholic Church also stands with the people of Kenya in the commitment to a genuine dialogue between faiths.

“It is only through dialogue, fair distribution of wealth, and just and transparent society based on the respect of the dignity of every man and woman, that lasting peace can be achieved,” the incoming Apostolic Nuncio said when he presented his credentials to the Head of State.