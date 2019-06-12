Boy dies in freak playground accident

A primary school in Suba South, Homa Bay county, is in mourning after a Class 2 pupil, 10, pushed his colleague to the wall, resulting in his death.

Collins Onyango, 9, was pronounced dead on arrival in hospital on Monday afternoon.

Onyango is suspected to have sustained a head injury after the push as they were playing at Koga Primary School, a witness said.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations said it will not press charges against the older boy.

County DCI officer Daniel Wachira told journalists yesterday the 10-year-old pupil has been allowed to be with his parents.

“The parents to the deceased have been informed that their son died from an accident,” Wachira said.

He added that the minor could not be charged due to his age.

“They [parents] agreed not to take any action against the other pupil,” he said.