2, 500 to benefit from revived water project

Over 2, 500 people and seven public institutions will benefit from Nang’oli water project in Luanda South, Vihiga county, upon its completion.

County environment and water chief officer Dominic Luvavo said the beneficiaries will increase from the current 1, 300 after its completion in the next two months.

Speaking in his office, Luvavo said the project will involve the installation of an elevated steel tank, a pump and pipes for supplying water to consumers.

“We are also going to distribute water lines in major areas to serve the schools and other public institutions in Luanda constituency,” Luvavo said.

Institutions to benefit include Ebwiranyi health centre, Mukhalakhala slaughterhouse, Ekwanda market, Ebusyubi primary and secondary schools,Ebukuya Special School and Ebusamba primary and the secondary schools.

Luvavo said the county is also constructing a 10,000-litre steel tank at Ebusakami Primary School, which is expected to serve Luanda market and its environs.

He said the county is working on other water projects to ensure each subcounty has its own reliable water sources.

“We are doing Gisambai-Majengo water project in Hamisi, Chekombelo water project in Sabatia, while Bumbo Shamakhokho water project is complete,” Luvavo said.

The chief officer said the prolonged drought that hit the country in the recent past will not affect the county if it reoccurs due to its preparation.

The chief officer said they are working with the county assembly to enact laws that will protect water catchment areas.

He said planting of eucalyptus trees will only be allowed on the mainland, not along the river banks and water catchment areas if the assembly passes the required laws.

Luvavo also noted mining in Hamisi subcounty, Makuchi area, has claimed two lives, thus the strict monitoring and licensing of the mining activities in the county.

On the other hand, the chief officer urged Nema to improve on environment cleaning and fighting the plastic materials, which are choking our rivers in the county.

Luvavo urged Vihiga residents to take it upon themselves to protect the environment without supervision.