16 toilets collapse, Trans Nzoia school closes

A school in Trans Nzoia has been closed after 16 toilets collapsed over the weekend.

Heavy rains, weak soil and poor toilet construction have been blamed for the closure of Sukwo Primary School in Saboti constituency.

The primary school has more than 660 pupils while a nearby the secondary school has 150 students. They've been sharing toilets.

Trans Nzoia West subcounty Education director Calendar Simiyu urged stakeholders to help in building toilets.

“We have only four remaining toilets, which have developed cracks posing danger to users,” he said.

Simiyu sent documentation on the collapsed toilets to the Education ministry in Nairobi for action, He said they are relying on emergency funds and the NG-CDF to instal toilets.

He said the toilets could have collapsed due to poor construction and unstable soil owing to heavy rains.

“Other schools in this region are also likely to face a similar challenge if rains continue to pound,” he warned.

Parents held a crisis meeting at the school on Tuesday and took away their children.

Parent-Teachers Association chairman David Plasio said parents have agreed to raise money for two toilets.

He said parents were worried that a long absence from school will affect students' performance.

Parent Jackline Segoria said they will try their best to build some toilets as a temporary measure, asking other stakeholders to chip in.

Simiyu said the school needs at least 20 toilets for the student population. The toilets were being shared between the primary and the secondary section.

Simiyu said a maximum of 25 girls should use one toilet, while 30 boys are supposed to use one toilet.

(Edited by R.Wamochie)