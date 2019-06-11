Trespass at your own risk, State House warns after shooting incident

State House has warned the public against trespassing State House following an incident in which a student was shot on Monday.

"We take this opportunity to remind the public that State House is a designated protected area under the Protected Areas Act. For that reason no person is allowed access to the premise without the permission of the prescribed authority," State House spokesperson Kanze Dena-Mararo said on Tuesday.

Brian Kibet Bera, a 25-year-old JKUAT student was on Monday shot by officers manning State House, Nairobi, after trespassing.

The student, who climbed over one of the State House gates, was shot and wounded on the left shoulder by officers manning the gate after he drew a knife when he was challenged to stop.

The incident occurred at 4.05pm and the suspect was booked at Kileleshwa Police Station under OB No. 39 before he was taken to KNH for treatment.

State House said investigations are ongoing to establish the motive of the trespass, adding that appropriate action will be taken upon conclusion.