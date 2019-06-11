Close

Trespass at your own risk, State House warns after shooting incident

In Summary

• Student who climbed over one of the State House gates was shot

by CLAIRE MUNDE Digital Sub-editor
News
11 June 2019 - 11:31
State House Nairobi.
State House Nairobi.
Image: FILE

State House has warned the public against trespassing State House following an incident in which a student was shot on Monday.

"We take this opportunity to remind the public that State House is a designated protected area under the Protected Areas Act. For that reason no person is allowed access to the premise without the permission of the prescribed authority," State House spokesperson Kanze Dena-Mararo said on Tuesday.

Brian Kibet Bera, a 25-year-old JKUAT student was on Monday shot by officers manning State House, Nairobi, after trespassing.

The student, who climbed over one of the State House gates, was shot and wounded on the left shoulder by officers manning the gate after he drew a knife when he was challenged to stop.

The incident occurred at 4.05pm and the suspect was booked at Kileleshwa Police Station under OB No. 39 before he was taken to KNH for treatment.

State House said investigations are ongoing to establish the motive of the trespass, adding that appropriate action will be taken upon conclusion.

Knife wielding State House intruder shot by police

Kibet was armed with a knife on Monday at 4:15 pm trying to scale the wall.
News
3 hours ago
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by CLAIRE MUNDE Digital Sub-editor
News
11 June 2019 - 11:31

Most Popular

  1. CORRIDORS OF POWER
    13h ago Corridors of Power

  2. CORRIDORS OF POWER
    1d ago Corridors of Power

  3. Kilifi pupils use tippy taps to promote hygiene
    7h ago Big Read

  4. Fans pay tribute to Ghana's Asamoah Gyan
    3w ago Africa

  5. Biden leads in 2020 US poll, three others fight for second
    2d ago World

Latest Videos