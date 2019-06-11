Close

OUT ON SH1M BAIL

Safaricom employees charged with computer crime and fraud

Two IT experts allegedly transferred privileged data to an unauthorised person

• They allegedly demanded Sh300 million from Safaricom with intent to steal. They denied the charges. 

• Court freed them on bail on condition they appear before DCI once a week. 

by Akello Odenyo Court Reporter
11 June 2019 - 00:00
Safaricom house. FILE
Two Information Technology experts working for Safaricom Limited were charged on Monday with computer fraud and demanding money by menaces.

Simon Billy Kinuthia and Brian Njoroge Wamatu are accused of unlawfully copying and transferring privileged Safaricom subscriber data from Safaricom company database to an unauthorised person, Charles Njuguna Kimani.

They also face a charge of demanding money by menaces. They are said to have demanded Sh300 million from Safaricom with intent to steal between May 1 and June 7 at Safaricom offices in Westlands, Nairobi.

 

The two denied the charges before chief magistrate Francis Andayi at Milimani law courts and were granted Sh1 million bail.

Andayi allowed an application by the prosecution that the accused report to the Director of Criminal Investigations once a week.

The two will also be held at the Muthaiga police station for six hours.

The case will be heard on July 6.

(Edited by R.Wamochie)

