Passaris hunts down culprits behind fake bedroom photo with Sonko

On Monday, Passaris called out Sonko for alleging she received double pay for staying at a hotel during a parliamentary meeting.

She also faulted the governor for alleging she had told him to go to her room at the Intercontinental Hotel.

She said, "I would love the hotel, Intercontinental, to access all my private data as to when I stayed in that hotel."

Passaris said her two-day stay at the hotel was during the Parliamentary induction exercise in 2017.

The conversation she had with the governor was him asking whether she would attend the induction since there was speculation ODM politicians would boycott the session.

"I actually said 'Governor I've checked in, I'm actually here'... So when you take things out of context and try to create a story that is false, forgetting that I am a mother of young adults, a mother of an entire county and forgetting that I am a child and wife of someone. I think it is distasteful and degrading," Passaris said.

Passaris asked the DCI to investigate the accusations of her asking for county money.

She said she would follow the court process to ensure justice is served.

"I will use every single rule and law and be guided by this constitution to ensure that this is the last time that somebody uses falsehood to bring down a woman or to bring down a woman leader."