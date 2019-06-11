Passaris hunts down culprits behind fake bedroom photo with Sonko

• Woman Rep offers Sh10,000 cash award.
Nairobi Woman Rep Esther Passaris has offered a cash award of Sh10,000 to anyone who will help her find the culprits behind a photoshopped picture of her beside Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko in a compromising bedroom photo.
On Tuesday, Passaris took to Twitter and said, "Calling on #KOT Bureau of Investigations: Sh10,000 Cash Award to anyone who can identify the three original photos used in this lame photoshop mashup. From #RecordingArtist to #DigitalArtist. What next?"
Sonko responded to the tweet, saying the culprits were idle.
"I can see some idleness by some hired people here. This is photoshop, I don't hug from behind," he said.
Calling on #KOT Bureau of Investigations: Sh10,000 Cash Award to anyone who can identify the three original photos used in this lame photoshop mashup. From #RecordingArtist to #DigitalArtist. What next? pic.twitter.com/qzHHbwUGso— Hon. Esther M Passaris (@EstherPassaris) June 11, 2019
On Monday, Passaris called out Sonko for alleging she received double pay for staying at a hotel during a parliamentary meeting.
She also faulted the governor for alleging she had told him to go to her room at the Intercontinental Hotel.
She said, "I would love the hotel, Intercontinental, to access all my private data as to when I stayed in that hotel."
Passaris said her two-day stay at the hotel was during the Parliamentary induction exercise in 2017.
The conversation she had with the governor was him asking whether she would attend the induction since there was speculation ODM politicians would boycott the session.
"I actually said 'Governor I've checked in, I'm actually here'... So when you take things out of context and try to create a story that is false, forgetting that I am a mother of young adults, a mother of an entire county and forgetting that I am a child and wife of someone. I think it is distasteful and degrading," Passaris said.
Passaris asked the DCI to investigate the accusations of her asking for county money.
She said she would follow the court process to ensure justice is served.
"I will use every single rule and law and be guided by this constitution to ensure that this is the last time that somebody uses falsehood to bring down a woman or to bring down a woman leader."