Over 20 police officers transferred from Mlolongo, Athi River after protests

More than 20 officers have been transferred from Mlolongo and Athi River police stations in Mavoko, Machakos county.

This came three days after residents demonstrated in Mlolongo town against increased insecurity. They accused police officers of laxity.

Two people were shot dead last Thursday by gangsters at Mlolongo Phase 3. In another incident, two people suffered gunshot injuries.

On Saturday, Athi River deputy county commissioner David Juma convened a security meeting. Several leaders, traders, clerics and residents attended. They included Mavoko MP Patrick Makau, Mlolongo MCA Daniel Mbevi, and subcounty police commander Samuel Mukuusi.

Makau ordered the immediate transfer of all police officers who have overstayed in the constituency. He threatened to lead more protests if Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai failed to transfer the ‘rogue’ officers in seven days.

On Monday, Machakos county police commander Farah Maalim confirmed that they were transferring more than 20 police officers. They included Administration Police officers, regular police officers and those from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations.

“We are in the process of transferring police officers who have overstayed in Mlolongo and Athi River police stations to see if we can get changes. They are more than 20 officers,” Maalim told the Star on the phone.

Those targeted were officers who have served in the stations for three years. Maalim said it is a policy that a police officer should serve in one station for a maximum of three years.

Residents had claimed some officers were focussing on their private businesses as thugs terrorised the area. Makau ordered the businesses closed with immediate effect. They included pubs, M-Pesa shops and slot betting and gaming machines, among other ventures.

