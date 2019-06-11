Man cuts minor's manhood over Sh50 alleged theft

A 10-year-old boy is recovering at Nyeri County Referral Hospital after his step-father lacerated his penis.

The incident happened at Gakanga village in Kieni West subcounty last week, but it was not until Saturday that the mother, Lydia Mumbi, was told of what happened and took the boy to the hospital.

The step-father chose to punish the boy severely after he allegedly stole Sh50 from his coat.

Mumbi was told of her son's suffering by one of her daughters.

Kieni West OCPD Ahmed Ali said the step-father was in police custody awaiting prosecution.

Mumbi said the boy had been ordered not to mention the injury to anybody or else he would receive worse punishment.

The agonising mother suspected that the boy was punished because he was not a biological son of her husband with whom she has two daughters.

"My husband really hates my son and I have been hoping that this will one day change. But to my surprise, the situation has gotten worse going by what has happened," she said.

Dr Eric Mabeya said at the referral hospital’s general surgical ward that the boy's manhood was lacerated. He said the injury would not affect the function of his manhood.

"It is true that the patient has some injuries that we have been treating since Saturday. Though the extent of the laceration may not hinder urination and other functions, the boy may have psychological wounds to heal now and in future," the doctor said.