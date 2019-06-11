Low earners to get 100,000 houses, says CS

The government in partnership with the UN-Habitat is committed to delivering 100,000 affordable houses, Housing and Urban Development CS James Macharia has said.

Macharia said this is to fulfil the Jubilee administration’s promise of provision of descent and affordable housing to Kenyans.

He said the ongoing affordable housing project will help bridge the two million housing gap currently experienced in the country.

“This is part of our inspection tour of all the projects we are doing in the country under the Housing ministry. Housing has been identified as one of the President’s Big Four agenda. We must regularly take stock to know how these projects are doing,” Macharia said.

He said the government is keen on the low income earners as that is where the gap is.

The CS spoke to the Star when he toured Mavoko Sustainable Housing Programme at Mlolongo, Machakos county, on Monday.

“We are doing 1,400 units in Park Road. There was a lot of planning two years ago but now is when we are trying to do the actual implementation of the projects,” the CS said.

He said though Mavoko’s 463 units had taken long, they will be completed soon. The project started in 2004, 15 years ago.

Macharia said the contractor had confided in them that he will hand over the project by end of August.

“This is a mixed use development comprising of middle, lower segments and commercial development."

He said apart from the residential houses, the project comprises of a public primary school, playground, shopping centre, supermarket and hospital among other public utilities.

Macharia said on completion, the units will cost between Sh600,000 and Sh5 million for low-end and high-end users respectively.

The project sits on 55 acres.

“This will be a community itself. The school is yet to be handed over to the Ministry of Education,” Macharia added.

He said the government needs to look into the entire community's needs.

The project was commenced before the state conceptualised the affordable housing project, he said, adding that the government will now be active in inspecting projects.

“We are going to take stock of another prospective project that is coming up in Lukenya. In the next three years, we want to make sure we run very fast."

He noted that some people were sceptical that these programmes would never take off.

“When we complete the 463 houses in the next two months, it will add on the stock of those that we have already completed. The government, together with the UN housing project office will deliver up to 100,000 houses.”

Macharia said they will discuss with other partners on housing at the end of this month.

“Shelter comes second after food in terms of basic needs. We must be sensitive on the needs of our people."

