RELEASED ON BOND

Headmaster charged with caning pupil for missing tuition over Huduma Namba

The suspect is alleged to have beaten the pupil up minutes after his mother left him at the school gate

In Summary

• The headmaster of Saiseva Primar in Kawangware, Samwel Bala, was charged before Kibera chief magistrate Joyce Gandani. He denied the charge.

• The headmaster allegedly beat him up, injuring him on the buttocks and other parts of the body.

by CLAUSE MASIKA
News
11 June 2019 - 00:00
Huduma namba registration./THE STAR
A head teacher was yesterday charged with beating up a Standard 7 pupil after he missed tuition on a Saturday to register for Huduma Namba.

The headmaster of Saiseva Primar in Kawangware, Samwel Bala, was charged before Kibera chief magistrate Joyce Gandani. He denied the charge.

The suspect is alleged to have beaten the pupil up minutes after his mother left him at the school gate on a Monday.

 

The head teacher asked the pupil why he missed Saturday classes and he told him that he had gone to register for Huduma Namba.

The headmaster allegedly beat him up, injuring him on the buttocks and other parts of the body.

The pupil was taken to a nearby hospital later that day by his mother and the matter was reported to Muthangari police station where he was given a P3 Form.

Yesterday, the head teacher told court that he was just instilling small discipline in him.

The suspect asked the court to release him on lenient bond terms. The magistrate released him on a Sh20,000 bond and a cash bail of Sh10,000.

The matter will be mention on June 24 and heard on August 26.

