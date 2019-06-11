Guard charged with assaulting senator, Sonko's daughter

A security guard has denied beating up Lamu Senator Anwar Loitiptip and Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko’s daughter outside a nightclub.

Bernard Kombo, with others not in court, assaulted and injured Loitiptip and Agnes Saumu on June 2 at Memphis Hotel, the prosecution told the court yesterday.

According to a police report, Loitiptip was with Saumu at the hotel to watch a football match on Madaraka Day. The two stayed at the hotel until 2.30am and as they left, Saumu went to a washroom near the main gate.

The police said that as Saumu got into the room, a security guard followed, prompting her to call for help. Loitiptip, upon hearing Saumu scream, rushed to intervene. A commotion ensued.

In court documents, Saumu says the security guard, who sounded bitter, followed her and asked her to get out.

“He grabbed me by the top and pulled it, tearing it,” she said.

The lawmaker followed the security men and asked in Kiswahili, “Unatakia nini mwanamke wangu? Toka uniface uniongeleshe kama mwanaume (What do you want with my woman? If you are man enough come and face me).”

Saumu told Loitiptip to forgive the guard after he apologised. However, about nine more guards came and descended on the senator and Saumu with kicks and blows. Some had clubs. They hit the senator on the head.

Saumu tried to shield him and the guards attacked her, the court heard. The senator and Saumu screamed for help and were rescued by police officers who arrested the accused and Mwambu Furakha. Mwambu has since been charged with the offence. The other assailants escaped.

Loitiptip and Saumu were rushed to Aga Khan Hospital where the senator was admitted in critical condition. Saumu had minor injuries on her hands and shoulder. She was treated and discharged.

Kombo denied the charges before senior principal magistrate Angelo Kithinji and was released on Sh30,000 bail.

The case was consolidated with Mwambu’s and will be heard on September 20.

(Edited by R.Wamochie)