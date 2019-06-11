Governor Sang spends night in police custody

Some of his officers who spoke to the Star said they don't trust the police and will sleep outside the station until Tuesday morning when he is scheduled to be arraigned.

"We are not going anywhere, they might transfer the governor to another station," said one of the county officer who sought anonymity.

Sang arrived at the station around 2.17 pm accompanied by a contingent of police officers in more than three vehicles, county officials from Nandi and his supporters.

The governor had earlier been arrested when he presented himself to the DCI offices in Kapsabet in relation to the uprooting of tea at Kibwari farm after various reports that he was being sought by the police for leading the destruction of the tea farm.

A group of people accompanied the governor to the station forcing the police to lobby teargas to disperse them as Sang made his way in. He was interrogated for about 45 minutes before being whisked away rushed to Kisumu for further interrogation.

The Nyanza police Boss Vincent Makokha confirmed that indeed the governor was in their county and officers were preparing to take legal action and alter present him to court.

"The likelihood to release him on bond will depend on the how much he is going to do in terms of preparing his statement and if he has given us enough information that will let us release him on bond, that’s a constitutional right,” he said.

He added that he will let the media know exactly where the governor will be charged either on Monday evening or Tuesday morning.

“We have so many courts across the country and we will let you know where he will be charged,” stated the police boss.

He, however, told the media during the briefing that he was not aware of any court injunction.