EACC disputes Sh400m Integrity Centre value, defends Sh1.5B purchase

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission has dismissed the Sh400 million claimed to have been the value of Integrity Centre, which it acquired for Sh1.5 billion.

Chairman Eliud Wabukhala yesterday said the figure was an undervaluation as no property could be sold at that price within Nairobi at the time. He spoke when they hosted the National Assembly Public Accounts Committee at the headquarters.

Wabukala said there was no way the facility, whose acquisition has been questioned by Auditor General Edward Ouko, could be valued at only Sh400 million in 2013.

He defended the acquisition, saying the public got value for money in the transaction. Ouko had questioned how the cost of a building that was valued at Sh400 million would rise to Sh1.5 billion in four years.

“If your hypothesis is true, then without any prejudice, it will appear that the people who sold the property to your, if the property was undervalued at that point in time, should have benefitted in two ways from the price and the stamp duty,” committee chairman Opiyo Wandayi said.

EACC chief executive Twalib Mbarak said the commission should not be dragged into the 2013 valuation, saying they had no involvement as they were mere tenants.

“Transaction that was done in 2013 was a private transaction involving Telgus and the other entity. EACC at that time was purely a tenant, we were never involved. For us it is from 2018, ” he said.

The commission’s director Legal Services, David Too, said the Sh400 million was not based on any valuation as is being claimed as it was purely on a willing-buyer-willing-seller arrangement.

Last week, the oversight committee probing the acquisition of the Integrity Centre expressed doubts whether the valuation was conducted on the prime building.

This was after it emerged that the EACC approved spending of taxpayers’ billions in the absence of structural and architectural designs and critical documents.

Appearing before the same committee last week, the anti-graft body admitted that the commission does not have architectural drawings of their headquarters more than one year after making the payments.

Yesterday, Mbarak expressed frustrations in obtaining the crucial documents from National Land Commission which he noted forced him to turn away fake designs submitted by NLC last week.

“Last week, I received drawings from NLC of this building, when I looked at the drawings what I saw was a drawing without any signatures, they looked very new, they didn’t look old. We returned them,” he said.