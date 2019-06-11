Close

INSECURITY

Driver survives attack on vehicle by Shabaab militants

Driver says the attackers shot at the wheels before the explosion occurred

In Summary

• The attackers mistook the vehicle for a police escort that guards PSVs plying the route. 

• The incident happened at Bamboo where an IED had been planted two weeks ago. 

by STEPHEN ASTARIKO Correspondent, North Eastern
News
11 June 2019 - 00:00
A file photo of a gun and bullets. /FILE
A file photo of a gun and bullets. /FILE

Gunmen on Monday afternoon attacked a Land Cruiser headed to Mandera town from Rhamo. 

The incident happened at Bamboo in Mandera North subcounty where an improvised explosive devise was planted two weeks ago.

Driver Abbas Jet said he heard gunshots followed by an explosion which shattered his windscreen.

Jet, who has survived an IED before, said the gunmen shot at the wheels of the PSV before the explosion.

Witnesses suspected al Shabaab militants had mistaken the vehicle for a police escort that guards PSVs plying the route.

The incident comes just a day after the police in Mandera suspended transport operations citing security concerns.

County police commander Jeremiah Kosiom said the suspension was precautionary to avoid any attacks after they had been alerted of the presence of militants. 

Kosiom urged the residents to cooperate with the security officers.

Two weeks ago, security officers drawn from KDF, police and elite forces killed two al Shabaab militants and injured two others. A Kenya Police Reservist was killed. 

