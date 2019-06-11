CoG condemns Nandi Governor Sang's arrest

The Council of Governors has condemned the arrest of Nandi governor Stephen Sang.

“We demand the rule of law and justice to prevail in resolving this matter to allow the governor resume his duties in the county,” CoG chairman Wycliffe Oparanya said in a statement on Tuesday.

Oparanya urged the public to be calm as the DCI carries out investigations.

Sang was arrested on Monday and taken to Kisumu Central police station.

He had earlier recorded a statement at the DCI offices in Kapsabet in relation to the uprooting of tea at Kibwari Tea Farm.

He insisted the land belongs to the county and is not private.

Sang said he did not invade the land unlawfully and vowed to claim it back for the community.

"Ile mali ya umma yote imenyakuliwa nitarudisha katika mikono ya mwananchi," Sang said.

This loosely translates to, "All land that has been grabbed from the people will be returned to them."

Sang told security apparatus that he is ready to corporate with them.

The governor, through his lawyer, Senior Counsel Tom Ojienda, had obtained an injunction blocking his arrest.

However, Sang still spent Monday night in the cells.