33 witnesses to testify against Maribe and Jowie in murder case

The prosecution has lined up 33 witnesses to testify against journalist Jackie Maribe and Joseph Irungu, alias Jowie, in the murder trial of businesswoman Monica Kimani.

Assistant director of Public Prosecution Catherine Mwaniki said four of the 33 are protected while five are expert witnesses.

Appearing before Justice John Wakiaga on Tuesday, Mwaniki said the prosecution has secured concrete evidence including photographs and digital records to prove their case.

The prosecution also also objected to the release of Irungu on grounds he would interfere with the investigations.

Wakiaga will make a ruling on the issue on June 18, 2019.

Jowie was first arraigned in court on September 27, when police were granted 10 days to conclude their investigations before they could prefer charges on Jowie who was then Maribe's fiancé.

Monica was killed in her apartment in Milimani on the night of September 19, 2018 on arrival from Juba, where she operated her family' businesses, and was scheduled to travel to Dubai.

Her body was discovered in a bathtub at her apartment in Lamuria Gardens in Kilimani, with her throat slit.

Her hands and legs were also tied when the body was discovered by her brother who had been unable to reach her on the phone and decided to visit the house.

Irungu and Maribe were charged on October 15, where they denied committing the offence.

Maribe was released on bond while Jowie remained in custody.

The trial will start on June 25, 2019.