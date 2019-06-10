Youth advised to take up agriculture

Government spokesperson Cyrus Oguna has called on youth to roll up their sleeves and embrace agriculture.

Oguna said the greatest untapped potential and low hanging fruits in job and employment creation lies in the agricultural sector.

Embracing agriculture will not only create employment, but also contribute towards food security, he said.

Oguna said even though youth empowerment remains a priority for the government, the youth are urged to begin to appreciate the great untapped wealth lying in the soil.

“Let this be a new dawn in which the youth are not looking down upon opportunities in the agricultural and informal sectors, but one in which the youth appreciates that not all jobs will be white collar, but that even blue collar jobs are just as good,” Oguna said.

He noted that as a government, he acknowledged that challenges in employment creation exist.

However, the economy has continued to grow, both in the formal and informal sectors.

He said such growth has created opportunities across board.

“As we work on minimising the challenges, we invite the youth to exploit the available opportunities and take their rightful place in nation building and wealth creation.”

Nearly half of Kenyan adults lack employment despite several years or months of job seeking.