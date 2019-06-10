US Ambassador McCarter compares corruption to dog, hits out at citizens for condoning theft

• On May 30 during the National Prayer Breakfast, Ambassador MacCarter posted satirical message through his twitter.
US Ambassador Kyle McCarter has hit out at corrupt individuals once again, this time in a Twitter post written in Kiswahili.
In a tweet on Sunday, McCarter said, “Corruption-ni Kama mbwa kubwa na nono. Anakuja Kwa Boma lako kila siku, anaingia ndani ya ghala lako na kukula chakula chako. Unampapasa kisha anaenda kwa boma nyingine. Na wananchi wanashangaa kwa nini wako na njaa. Lakini kama Thievery, mbwa huyo angekuwa Mg’ondi, mngemfukuza!”
This loosely translates to, "Corruption is like a big, fat dog. It comes to your homestead every day, eats food in your store, you massage it and then it goes to another home. Then citizens wonder why they are hungry. but like thievery, if the dog was a gangster, you would have chased it away."
On May 30 during theNational Prayer Breakfast, McCarter posted a satirical message on his Twitter account:
"Kenyan leaders are praying and asking for forgiveness for the sin of thievery at the 17th annual National Prayer Breakfast. What a good start to take the nation on the path of prosperity the wananchi deserve. We must all do our part." He said.
McCarter said he will do his best to help develop a system that ensures that votes count.
He said everyone has a role to play when it comes to fighting corruption.
"But now my country as well as many others are taking a stand against the thievery. Everyone must do their part"
McCarter has previously said that corrupt Kenyans will neither be allowed into the US nor pay for their children's education there.
The ambassador, while attending the Junior Achievement Organisation 100 years celebration, said the ‘big fish’ in the country get away with theft of billions whereas the common mwananchi is brutally punished for the theft of smaller amounts of money.