US Ambassador McCarter compares corruption to dog, hits out at citizens for condoning theft

US Ambassador Kyle McCarter has hit out at corrupt individuals once again, this time in a Twitter post written in Kiswahili.

In a tweet on Sunday, McCarter said, “Corruption-ni Kama mbwa kubwa na nono. Anakuja Kwa Boma lako kila siku, anaingia ndani ya ghala lako na kukula chakula chako. Unampapasa kisha anaenda kwa boma nyingine. Na wananchi wanashangaa kwa nini wako na njaa. Lakini kama Thievery, mbwa huyo angekuwa Mg’ondi, mngemfukuza!”

This loosely translates to, "Corruption is like a big, fat dog. It comes to your homestead every day, eats food in your store, you massage it and then it goes to another home. Then citizens wonder why they are hungry. but like thievery, if the dog was a gangster, you would have chased it away."

On May 30 during theNational Prayer Breakfast, McCarter posted a satirical message on his Twitter account:

"Kenyan leaders are praying and asking for forgiveness for the sin of thievery at the 17th annual National Prayer Breakfast. What a good start to take the nation on the path of prosperity the wananchi deserve. We must all do our part." He said.