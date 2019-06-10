Team Kieleweke doesn't exist, says Machakos MCA

An MCA from Machakos has slammed a faction of Jubilee politicians for coming up with the team Kieleweke.

George King’ori of Muthwani ward in Mavoko claimed the group does not exist.

He said there is only one government headed by President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto.

“There is no Kieleweke but only one government in Kenya, that is Jubilee,” King’ori said.

The county legislator addressed the public at Joska market in his ward on Saturday.

King’ori said those who claim to be members of the Kieleweke group should desist from misleading the public.

He Kieleweke should prepare for disappointment in the 2022 polls.

King’ori told off politicians who have the perception that certain political positions belong to specific communities.

“All Kenyans can rally for political seats in all parts of the country. Let’s respect the Constitution. Citizens will decide on who will be their next President,” he said.

The MCA who has declared his interest in the Mavoko parliamentary seat in 2022 elections promised residents he will ask DP Ruto to visit Mavoko to launch development projects.