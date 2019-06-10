Close

HUMANITARIAN CRISIS

Severe water shortage hits Turkana

Devastating drought has dried up all water pans, boreholes and dams

In Summary

• Herders have migrated to insecure borders of South Sudan and Ethiopia in search of water and pasture.

• Deputy county commissioner appeals to national and county governments and humanitarian agencies to help.

by HESBORN ETYANG Correspondent, Turkana
News
10 June 2019 - 05:00
Kibish residents receive relief food distributed by Turkana county government
NO WATER: Kibish residents receive relief food distributed by Turkana county government
Image: HESBORN ETYANG

Turkana county is facing a severe water crisis which has forced the government to appeal for help.

Kibish deputy county commissioner Eric Wanyonyi raised the alarm over water shortage in the county.

The devastating drought in Turkana has dried up all water pans, boreholes and dams forcing pastoralists to migrate along insecure borders of South Sudan and Ethiopia in search of water and pasture.

Wanyonyi decried the prolonged drought in Turkana that has caused scarcity of water, leading to starvation of animals and people.

He said Kibish is the only place in Turkana county with green pasture but the main problem is scarcity of water.

"All livestock from different regions in Turkana are here in Kibish for survival. Animals are shading tears just like human beings for lack of water," he said.

Livestock from different parts of Turkana like Lokichogio, Mogila, Kokuro and Kakuma are in Kibish scrambling for water.

"We only have one borehole in the region that has been serving thousands of animals and for now its not working due to shortage of fuel for the generator that has overworked, " Wanyonyi said.

He said three dams have dried up. Wanyonyi has called on humanitarian agencies , county and national governments to come up with a lasting solution to end water scarcity.

by HESBORN ETYANG Correspondent, Turkana
News
10 June 2019 - 05:00

