Principals' week-long meeting kicks off in Mombasa

Secondary school principals from across the country on Monday converged in Mombasa for a one-week meeting.

The theme for the meeting is quality education in the context of 100 per cent transition' from primary to secondary school.

The meeting is expected to be attended by over 7,500 head-teachers.

The 100 per cent transition from primary to secondary school has been a thorn in the flesh of many principals who complain about insufficient facilities compared to the high number of students.

In March, school heads warned the government over the policy, saying some students do not merit admission and the policy has led to a rise of indiscipline cases in schools.

Addressing the press on Monday, Kenya Secondary School Heads Association Chairman Kahi Indimuli said they will discuss the shortage of teachers, funding of schools, infrastructure among other issues.

KSSHA chair has said many students have not been captured in the NEMIS system, hence lower funding from the government yet students are in school.

" Not all students have been captured on NEMIS and therefore students are in schools and funding has not been given"

Education CS George Magoha is expected to officially open the conference on Tuesday.

They will also discuss implementation of competence based curriculum, which has received opposition from teachers associated to Knut.

Knut secretary general Wilson Sossion accused the government for rushing the programme without total inclusion.

Kahi has said teachers will not be part of the group suggesting to lower consent age from 18 to 16 years.

“ Why are we appearing to be lacking something to discuss, that as a nation we are now discussing sex and at what age children should consent. I think we may be loosing some moral direction here,” Kahi said.

Last week, Interior CS Fred Matiang'i opposed the move, saying matters that will be of no benefit to the youths should not be debated.

Teachers union, TSC officials and Teachers Service Commission CEO Nancy Macharia are among the expected to attend the meeting.

Last month, Naivasha MP Jane Kihara said failure by the government to address the teacher shortage and infrastructure issues could derail the 100 per cent transition from primary to secondary schools.