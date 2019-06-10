Close

Passaris hits back at Sonko over hotel invite allegation

by LYNSY NYAWIRA
News
10 June 2019 - 11:52
Nairobi Woman Representative Esther Passaris has hit back at Governor Mike Sonko after he alleged she invited him to her room at the Intercontinental Hotel, Nairobi.

This comes after Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko  attacked Passaris during an interview with Citizen TV on Wednesday last week.

He alleged Passaris had been demanding money from him since her election to office in 2017.

Sonko went on to allege the Woman Rep invited him to her hotel room.

The interview was cut short after Sonko continued to speak negatively about Passaris and refused to be stop.

He went on to speak on his account on Facebook live.

Speaking at JKIA on Monday, Passaris accused the governor of twisting her words.

"I would love the hotel, Intercontinental, to access all my private data as to when I stayed in that hotel," she said. 

Passaris said her two-day stay at the hotel was during the Parliamentary induction exercise in 2017. 

The conversation she had with the governor was him asking whether she would attend the induction since there was speculation ODM politicians would boycott the session. 

"I actually said 'Governor I've checked in, I'm actually here'... So when you take things out of context and try to create a story that is false, forgetting that I am a mother of young adults, a mother of an entire county and forgetting that I am a child and wife of someone. I think it is distasteful and degrading," Passaris said.

Passaris has asked the DCI to investigate the accusations of her asking for county money.

She said she would follow the court process to ensure justice is served.

"I will use every single rule and law and be guided by this constitution to ensure that this is the last time that somebody uses falsehood to bring down a woman or to bring down a woman leader." 

