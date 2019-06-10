No one owes me political debt, DP Ruto says

• Ruto says government's goal is to unite everyone to move forward as a country.
• Tells those using old guard to push their political agenda, saying Kenyans have no time for petty politics.
Deputy President William Ruto has reiterated that no community owes him anything.
He dismissed claims by some leaders fronting the idea through proxies that Central Kenya had his political debt.
Speaking on Sunday at PCEA Kasuku parish in Ol-Joroorok constituency, Nyandarua county, Ruto said the debt leaders have is to serve Kenyans.
“The only obligation that we have is to fulfill the promises we made to the people; that of transforming their lives,” he told the congregation.
Ruto said the government's goal is to unite everyone “so that we can move forward as a country”.
He was accompanied by Nyandarua Governor Francis Kimemia, MPs Michael Muchira (Oljoroorok), Faith Gitau (Woman Rep, Nyandarua), Zachary Kwenya (Kinangop), Rigathe Gachagua (Mathira), Kimani Ichung'wa (Kikuyu), James Gichuhi (Tetu), Githua Wamacukuru (Kabete) and Bernard Shinali (Ikolomani).
“The assignment you gave us with the President will continue and even intensify. I urge fellow leaders to share with Kenyans what development programmes they have done rather than engaging in political witch-hunt,” the Deputy President said.
He warned those using the old guard to push their political agenda, saying Kenyans have no time for petty politics.
“We must stick together as Jubilee family and be guided by our manifesto. We should be ware of false prophets who are after derailing our development agenda,” he said.
Governor Kimemia said the region will back Ruto’s 2022 presidential bid.
“We are past supremacy politics. This country is after leaders who would put it on a firm development platform,” he said.
Mathira MP Gachagua asked Mt Kenya not to be swayed by desperate political brokers who are after taking the region backwards.
He said there were few, misplaced and selfish voices in Central seeeking to paint Ruto in bad light.
“If you have a problem with the Deputy President coming to launch development programmes in Central, come face us the people of Mt Kenya who invite him,” Gachagua said.
He wondered why some leaders were criticising Ruto’s tours of the region yet they never raised an issue when he did so between 2013 and 2017.
“The visitors in Jubilee house must respect us. They should not come to teach us on how to conduct our business,” he said.
Gachagua said there was the danger of the visitors distracting Jubilee’s development agenda.
“You have never voted for President Uhuru Kenyatta and here you want to teach us how to respect the President?” He posed.
Gitau, Kwenya and Wamacukuru said Mt Kenya has Ruto as its 2022 presidential candidate.
“We are behind you and we will not change. We are aware we will fight many battles but we will overcome,” Gitau said.