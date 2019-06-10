No one owes me political debt, DP Ruto says

Deputy President William Ruto has reiterated that no community owes him anything.

He dismissed claims by some leaders fronting the idea through proxies that Central Kenya had his political debt.

Speaking on Sunday at PCEA Kasuku parish in Ol-Joroorok constituency, Nyandarua county, Ruto said the debt leaders have is to serve Kenyans.

“The only obligation that we have is to fulfill the promises we made to the people; that of transforming their lives,” he told the congregation.

Ruto said the government's goal is to unite everyone “so that we can move forward as a country”.

He was accompanied by Nyandarua Governor Francis Kimemia, MPs Michael Muchira (Oljoroorok), Faith Gitau (Woman Rep, Nyandarua), Zachary Kwenya (Kinangop), Rigathe Gachagua (Mathira), Kimani Ichung'wa (Kikuyu), James Gichuhi (Tetu), Githua Wamacukuru (Kabete) and Bernard Shinali (Ikolomani).

“The assignment you gave us with the President will continue and even intensify. I urge fellow leaders to share with Kenyans what development programmes they have done rather than engaging in political witch-hunt,” the Deputy President said.

He warned those using the old guard to push their political agenda, saying Kenyans have no time for petty politics.

“We must stick together as Jubilee family and be guided by our manifesto. We should be ware of false prophets who are after derailing our development agenda,” he said.