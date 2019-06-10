MPs condemn Governor Sang's tea farm takeover

Six MP's from Nandi have distanced themselves from Governor Stephen Sang's action to uproot tea and forceful takeover of a farm.

In an unprecedented move and show of solidarity with former minister Henry Kosgey, they called for action against the governor and six county representatives for what they termed as "uncivilized" behaviour.

Sang, was arrested yesterday at Samich Tourist Resort Hotel in Elgeyo Marakwet county and transferred to Kisumu's Kondele police station

The MPs Vincent Tuwei (Mosop), Wilson Kogo (Chesumei) Julius Meli (Tinderet), Cornelius Serem (Aldai), Alfred Keter (Nand Hills) and Senator Samson Cherargei, blamed county security for allowing the uprooting of the tea.

The leaders said the tea plantation is owned by, a firm associated with the family of Kosgey who are majority shareholders.

They spoke at St Barnaba ACK Church in Kapsabet yesterday during a church service.

They claimed the governor was setting a dangerous precedent on the county by inciting the public to invade and destroy private property. "We cannot condone watching a highly regarded leader leading people to uproot tea...why could he first acquire the necessary documents and then revert the crops to the former owners? " Tuwei posed.