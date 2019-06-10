MPs call for parliamentary system

ODM MPs have hinted at plans to push for a parliamentary system as a referendum question.

The leaders said a referendum to change the Constitution is unstoppable.

MPs Tom Kajwang' (Ruaraka), Aduma Owuor (Nyakach), Walter Owino (Awendo), Tom Odege (Nyatike) and Onyango K’Oyoo (Muhoroni) spoke yesterday at Nyabondo's St Joseph's Catholic Church in Nyakach, Kisumu.

Martin Owino (Ndhiwa), Charles Ong'ondo Were (Kasipul Kabondo) and Kisumu Woman Representative Rozaah Buyu were also present.

The lawmakers said they want to change the system of governance at the national level and not to reduce the number of counties.

"Our focus will be to change the presidential system to a parliamentary system. This is key for the unity of the country. It will ensure inclusivity," Kajwang' said.

Under the parliamentary system, Kajwang' said MPs are allowed to be appointed as Cabinet secretaries unlike the presidential system. He said the push for referendum is not aimed at total overhaul of the whole Constitution.

"We only want to change governance structure at the national level not the counties," Kajwang said.

Koyoo and Owino echoed Kajwang's proposal, saying it was the best for the country. They called on Nyanza residents to continue supporting the handshake between President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga.