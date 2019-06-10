MPs call for parliamentary system

• ODM MPs have hinted at plans to push for a parliamentary system as a referendum question.
• The leaders said a referendum to change the Constitution is unstoppable.
MPs Tom Kajwang' (Ruaraka), Aduma Owuor (Nyakach), Walter Owino (Awendo), Tom Odege (Nyatike) and Onyango K’Oyoo (Muhoroni) spoke yesterday at Nyabondo's St Joseph's Catholic Church in Nyakach, Kisumu.
Martin Owino (Ndhiwa), Charles Ong'ondo Were (Kasipul Kabondo) and Kisumu Woman Representative Rozaah Buyu were also present.
The lawmakers said they want to change the system of governance at the national level and not to reduce the number of counties.
"Our focus will be to change the presidential system to a parliamentary system. This is key for the unity of the country. It will ensure inclusivity," Kajwang' said.
Under the parliamentary system, Kajwang' said MPs are allowed to be appointed as Cabinet secretaries unlike the presidential system. He said the push for referendum is not aimed at total overhaul of the whole Constitution.
"We only want to change governance structure at the national level not the counties," Kajwang said.
Koyoo and Owino echoed Kajwang's proposal, saying it was the best for the country. They called on Nyanza residents to continue supporting the handshake between President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga.
Koyoo said the unity pact has ensured political stability in the country and asked all leaders to back the two leaders.
He also told Kenyans to support the Building Bridges Initiative ahead of the referendum.
Owino asked Nyanza residents to shun divisive politics and support the referendum.
"This is the only best way to change the government structure at the national level," Owino said.
The lawmakers also rallied support for the newly launched currency notes. They said it will boost the war against corruption by President Uhuru. The leaders slammed MPs who opposed the new currency.
ODM national chairman John Mbadi recently rallied ODM MPs to support the new notes. Kajwang asked MPs to unite and speak in one voice to avoid confusion.He noted that the controversial image in the new currency are of a statue of Jomo Kenyatta and not a portrait."The new notes will play a crucial role finding those who have hidden huge some of looted money," Kajwang said.