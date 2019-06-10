Help us trace our son, Likuyani family pleads

A Likuyani family wants security agents to intervene and help them trace their 15-year-old son.

They said their child disappeared three months ago.

While speaking to the Star, the family members, friends, and teachers said that they have reported the matter to more than four police stations, but all in vain.

John Mabuka Sirengo a Form 1 student of St Henry Saisi Boys Secondary School left their home on April 29 and boarded a motorcycle to school but he never reached there.

The family is in pain, agony, and confusion.

His father Leonard Sirengo said local security personnel have failed to help him find the son.

“I have reported this matter to Machine AP Camp, Nzoia AP camp, Mabusi AP, Camp, Matunda police station, and Moi’s Bridge police Station but have not received any response,” he told the Star.

He said his life has changed since the incidence.

“Where is my son? Is he dead or alive? Why is it that the security personnel have failed to help me track him. He was a good boy. If he was a lady he could have been married but he is a male kid,” he said.

John Waluke area Member of County Assembly said that the matter had been reported but police were reluctant to investigate it.

He urged the Interior Cs to fast truck the matter.

We want action for the justice for the family, so far nothing has been done and the boy is missing classes, we want the CS to quickly intervene to help us know his whereabouts," he said.

He called on residents, friends, and relatives to join the search effort.

"Let all of us help the family get this young boy, we need action as fast as possible," he added.

Musemwa Primary School deputy headteacher Benard Walumbe regretted that not enough efforts have been made to help track his best student.

“He was very bright and talented and we are afraid if we can’t trace him. I call upon well-wishers and people of goodwill to assist as help mzee get his son. It's time we bring this stress to an end, “he said.

Walumbe said that the boy was disciplined and a God-fearing person.

“He was good, and was God-fearing, I call upon urgent measures to get this beautiful soul, I am told that he was not sick when he left home that morning but where is he,?” he posed.

Walumbe is the one in charge of the operation to try and locate the boy, he told the Star that he has used all means possible including advertising in local media houses.

“We have advertised in all our local radio stations here all in vain, now we just want Matiang'i to intervene and assist us,” he said.

The principal said the boy had not reported to school since the incident. He called upon the Ministry of Education and the Interior Ministry to help find him.