NANDI COUNTY

Nandi Governor Sang arrested, taken to Kisumu police station

In Summary

• Sang said he did not broke any law by invading the land and vowed to claim it back to the community.

• The governor said he will continue with his move to construct a cattle dip to the community.

by KEVIN CHERUIYOT and AND FAITH MATETE
News
10 June 2019 - 14:54
Nandi Governor Stephen Sang being taken to DCI offices in Kapsabet on Monday, June 10, 2109.
Image: COURTESY

Nandi Governor Stephen Sang has been arrested and taken to Kisumu police station.

He had earlier recorded a statement at the DCI offices in Kapsabet in relation to the uprooting of tea at Kibwari Tea Farm.

Sang was escorted to the station by three police vehicles.

Sang had earlier said he will not relent in the fight against corruption in his county.

He insisted the land belongs to the county and is not private.

Sang said he did not invade the land unlawfully and vowed to claim it back for the community.

" Ile mali ya umma yote imenyakuliwa nitarudisha katika mikono ya mwananchi," Sang said.

This loosely translates to, "All land that has been grabbed from the people will be returned to them."

Sang told security apparatus that he is ready to corporate with them.

The governor said he will continue with his move to construct a cattle dip.

He had earlier ruled out that he was given a warrant of arrest against him over the alleged destruction of tea on disputed land in his county.

 

Through a statement issued by his communications director Gideon Cise, Sang said he spent his Sunday resting at his home with his family.

He has assured residents that a cattle dip will be completed in a month.

More to follow

