NO TERROR LINK

Bomet explosives were not for criminal activities,police say

In Summary

• Driver and  conductor  interrogated by police.

• It is still unclear where the explosives were destined to.

by FELIX KIPKEMOI Correspondent, Rift Valley Region
News
10 June 2019 - 05:00
A grenade and material for an improvised explosive device recovered by police in a past operation.
Image: FILE

Detectives in Bomet yesterday said the explosive materials intercepted at a roadblock were not intended to carry out a terror attack.

The explosives, they said, have been established as those used in quarries and mining sites.

 

Bomet county police Commander Naomi Ichami said the driver had a permit for transporting the materials.

The 37-year-old driver who has been identified as Joseph Ngombe and who works with Nitro Chemicals was caught transporting 1,750kg of ammonium nitrate and 50 detonators in a lorry.

The driver and his conductor were interrogated by detectives before being released on a police cash bail pending investigations.

Ichami said they are preparing a file to forward to the Director of public prosecutions for actions. The lorry- registration number KBT 779Y was intercepted by traffic officers at the Kyogong roadblock, some two kilometres away from Bomet town.

It is still unclear where the explosives were destined to. An officer privy to the investigations and who is not allowed to speak to the press said despite the driver having a permit to transport the materials, the manner in which it was being carried raises questions.

"These materials are dangerous and the manner in which they were being carried raises more questions...the vehicle was fully loaded with some of the materials stashed up to the co-drivers seat, which is wrong," said the officer. 

