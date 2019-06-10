Agency wants proof that Ogieks can protect water towers

The Ogiek Community have been challenged to prove that they will protect Mau water catchment areas if allowed to settle in them.

The Kenya Water Towers Agency is yet to be convinced that the community will protect the critical water towers, director general Julius Tanui said on Saturday.

"We all know that things have changed. They need to convince us that they have not changed. In this era and time, are they still doing things the way they used to?" Tanui asked.

On May 26, 2017, the Ogiek won in a major court battle after the government was found to have violated seven separate articles of the African Charter in a land rights case dating back to colonial times.

The historic judgment was made by the African Court of Human and Peoples Rights in Arusha, Tanzania.

The government was compelled to form a task force on the implementation of the decision of the court.

The task force is collecting Kenyans' views.

Tanui said they do not want a situation where the Ogieks are allowed to settle in the critical water catchment and thereafter engage in forest encroachment and destruction.

"We as Water Towers have identified and recognised them. We even have their register which we have provided to UNEP to identify who are the true Ogiek," Tanui said at Ruiru dam on Saturday during a tree planting drive presided over by the First Lady Margaret Kenyatta.

"We are yet to be convinced and we want to believe that they will remain part and parcel of those who conserve the forest."