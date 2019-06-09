My arrest rumours are baseless, unfounded - Governor Sang

Nandi Governor Stephen Sang says he is not aware of any arrest warrant against him over the alleged destruction of tea on disputed land in his county.

Through a statement issued by his communications director Gideon Cise, Sang said he spent his Sunday resting at his home with his family.

The governor said he has not been issued with any summons to appear before any investigative authorities

He has dismissed as baseless and unfounded reports that he had been arrested and locked up in Kisumu following his move to lead the public in destroying tea on public land in the county.

“As a law-abiding citizen, Sang is willing to present himself to the police if called upon to do so,” the statement read.

The governor had led the community to reclaim land which he said has been set aside for Kaburet Cattle dip.

The county boss said the land had been grabbed by an influential individual.

Sang, armed with a power saw, participated in the uprooting and cutting down tea plants.

In the statement, the county boss says the land in question belongs to the community as a public utility land in the name of Kaburet Cattle Dip.

He says the community had contributed resources to develop the cattle dip which remained in operation for 13 years until Kibwari tea estate destroyed the cattle dip and put the land on it after which it was annexed to the tea estate.

“The community has sought the help of the county government to reclaim the cattle dip land because they had been forced to travel for more than five kilometres to get services," the statement read.

He says they had established through the lands office that the said land belonged to the community and that there was a criminal attempt by Kibware Tea Estate to alter the land maps and take over the land in question.

The governor defended his decision and says he will be in the office on Monday morning to address the media over the matter.

Nandi Police boss Thomas Ndiwa, however, confirmed that they are looking for Sang over the destruction on the team firm.

MPs from Nandi have also demanded the arrest of Sang over the destruction.