Government to retrain police reservists - DP Ruto

Police reservists will now be retrained and revamped to make them better positioned to tame insecurity in areas with high cattle rustling prevalence.

Deputy President William Ruto says the government is working towards a plan that would see the reservists better resourced so that they become a dynamic team that not only respond to cattle rustling incidents but also have better intelligence to preempt the raids, among other crimes.

Speaking on Saturday in Baragoi, Samburu North Constituency during a women empowerment meeting, Ruto said the new plan would seek the input of leaders hailing from crime-prone areas so that it resonates with the specifics of the challenges.

The DP said revamping the reservists and better equipping them will enable them to complement the work of the police, ensuring a suitable environment for economic development and social growth.

He challenged local leaders to forge a working relationship instead of engaging in baseless supremacy fights.

“Our hope is to see every part of Kenya more stable and fertile for people to live in and businesses to operate from,” he noted.

Samburu North MP Alois Lentoimaga lauded the new plan, urging the DP to have it fast-tracked.

He said the community was exposed to cattle rustling, thereby denying them their only source of livelihood.

Local governor Moses Lenolkulal said any disharmony among leaders had the danger of slugging development.

The governor said the county was in the process of honouring the recent directive by President Uhuru Kenyatta on pending bills despite the resource pressure that it is facing.

On her part, Samburu Woman Representative Maison Leshoomo said the country would be transformed faster if women are put at the centre of its development plan.