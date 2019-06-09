Close

2022 POLITICS

Echesa ditches Ruto for Mudavadi, calls for Luhya presidency

In Summary

• Echesa has been Ruto’s fiercest backer in Western.

• He declared after his sacking in March that he will continue to support the DP’s bid.

by HILTON OTENYO Correspondent, Western Region
News
09 June 2019 - 11:03
ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi and ex-Sports CS Rashid Echesa during the burial of Jascah Afandi at Mung’ang’a village in Mumias East constituency on June 8, 2019.
ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi and ex-Sports CS Rashid Echesa during the burial of Jascah Afandi at Mung’ang’a village in Mumias East constituency on June 8, 2019.
Image: COURTESY

Deputy President William Ruto suffered a major blow after one of his staunch backers in Western declared support for Amani National Congress (ANC) leader Musalia Mudavadi.

Former Sports CS Rashid Echesa asked the Luhya the community to rally behind Mudavadi for one of their own to ascend to power.

Echesa has been Ruto’s fiercest backer in Western.

 

He declared after his sacking in March that he will continue to support the DP’s bid.

 

Echesa said that Kenyan politics today has gone tribal where people retreat to their respective communities and put them together to negotiate with others and take power.

“I cannot be a supporter of another person. If anyone wants, he or she should come and sit with Musalia [Mudavadi] together with us so that we can form government together,” he said.

Ex-Sports CS Rashid Echesa addresses the public during a fund raiser in aid of Ikoli Secondary School in Malava subcounty, Kakamega county on May 19, 2018.
Ex-Sports CS Rashid Echesa addresses the public during a fund raiser in aid of Ikoli Secondary School in Malava subcounty, Kakamega county on May 19, 2018.
Image: HILTON OTENYO

Addressing mourners on Saturday during the burial of Jascah Afandi at Mung’ang’a village in Mumias East constituency, Echesa said, “I have been in this government and even if I am not in it now I know what is being planned,”.

“I am ready to use anything to ensure that a Luhya is president of this country but I want Musalia to be more aggressive. If it means being a gentleman, you have been enough. Now stamp your feet on the ground.” 

Mudavadi, Lugari MP Ayub Savula and Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala attended the funeral.

Echesa accused unnamed persons of having been given money by those interested in the top leadership to undermine Mudavadi in Western.

 

“There are people who have doctored intelligence reports to portray them as more popular than Mudavadi in the region. We cannot be backing other people. We’re tired,” he said.

 

Mudavadi said that Echesa was welcome to work with ANC.

“ANC is for all Kenyans and my brother Rashid you’re welcome. You will have contributions to make to better the lives of Kenyans,” he said.

He said that time to support others was over and asked Luhya leaders to believe in themselves if the community is to ascend to power.

“I have supported others. I have supported former President Moi, Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga. In 2013 when I contested for the presidency, they said that I was spoiling for Raila. I formed NASA in 2017 and backed him. There are no debts now,” he said.

Mudavadi reiterated that Western was not a cattle ring where everyone seeking the country’s leadership rashes to for quick political acquisition.

More:

I'm not isolated by Ruto, says Echesa

Echesa said he met the DP at his Karen home on Friday where they held fruitful talks.
Counties
2 months ago

[VIDEO] Echesa bows to sacking, demands answers

Embattled former Sports CS Rashid Echesa has bowed to his fate after he was fired by President Uhuru Kenyatta. Echesa on Saturday said Uhuru ...
News
3 months ago

Rise and fall of Rashid Echesa

From grass to grace and back is a phrase that aptly describes former Sports Cabinet Secretary Rashid Echesa who was sacked on Friday.In January ...
News
3 months ago
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by HILTON OTENYO Correspondent, Western Region
News
09 June 2019 - 11:03

Related Articles

Most Popular

  1. CORRIDORS OF POWER
    1d ago Corridors of Power

  2. 100-year-old death-row inmate released in Nigeria
    21h ago Africa

  3. UK minister 'deeply regrets' taking cocaine
    21h ago World

  4. Gay couple beaten for refusing to kiss on London bus
    1d ago World

  5. CORRIDORS OF POWER
    2d ago Corridors of Power

Latest Videos