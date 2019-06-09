Echesa ditches Ruto for Mudavadi, calls for Luhya presidency

Deputy President William Ruto suffered a major blow after one of his staunch backers in Western declared support for Amani National Congress (ANC) leader Musalia Mudavadi.

Former Sports CS Rashid Echesa asked the Luhya the community to rally behind Mudavadi for one of their own to ascend to power.

Echesa has been Ruto’s fiercest backer in Western.

He declared after his sacking in March that he will continue to support the DP’s bid.

Echesa said that Kenyan politics today has gone tribal where people retreat to their respective communities and put them together to negotiate with others and take power.

“I cannot be a supporter of another person. If anyone wants, he or she should come and sit with Musalia [Mudavadi] together with us so that we can form government together,” he said.