Echesa ditches Ruto for Mudavadi, calls for Luhya presidency

• Echesa has been Ruto’s fiercest backer in Western.
• He declared after his sacking in March that he will continue to support the DP’s bid.
Deputy President William Ruto suffered a major blow after one of his staunch backers in Western declared support for Amani National Congress (ANC) leader Musalia Mudavadi.
Former Sports CS Rashid Echesa asked the Luhya the community to rally behind Mudavadi for one of their own to ascend to power.
Echesa has been Ruto’s fiercest backer in Western.
He declared after his sacking in March that he will continue to support the DP’s bid.
Echesa said that Kenyan politics today has gone tribal where people retreat to their respective communities and put them together to negotiate with others and take power.
“I cannot be a supporter of another person. If anyone wants, he or she should come and sit with Musalia [Mudavadi] together with us so that we can form government together,” he said.
Addressing mourners on Saturday during the burial of Jascah Afandi at Mung’ang’a village in Mumias East constituency, Echesa said, “I have been in this government and even if I am not in it now I know what is being planned,”.
“I am ready to use anything to ensure that a Luhya is president of this country but I want Musalia to be more aggressive. If it means being a gentleman, you have been enough. Now stamp your feet on the ground.”
Mudavadi, Lugari MP Ayub Savula and Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala attended the funeral.
ANC Party is for all Kenyans! Come, let's work together. Welcome on board brother Rashid Echesa. pic.twitter.com/PtsRnvcqNn— Musalia W Mudavadi (@MusaliaMudavadi) June 8, 2019
Echesa accused unnamed persons of having been given money by those interested in the top leadership to undermine Mudavadi in Western.
“There are people who have doctored intelligence reports to portray them as more popular than Mudavadi in the region. We cannot be backing other people. We’re tired,” he said.
Mudavadi said that Echesa was welcome to work with ANC.
“ANC is for all Kenyans and my brother Rashid you’re welcome. You will have contributions to make to better the lives of Kenyans,” he said.
He said that time to support others was over and asked Luhya leaders to believe in themselves if the community is to ascend to power.
“I have supported others. I have supported former President Moi, Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga. In 2013 when I contested for the presidency, they said that I was spoiling for Raila. I formed NASA in 2017 and backed him. There are no debts now,” he said.
Mudavadi reiterated that Western was not a cattle ring where everyone seeking the country’s leadership rashes to for quick political acquisition.