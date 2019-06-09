City Hall’s new internal revenue collection now operational

Two out of the 19 paybill numbers that the Nairobi County have been using have already been converted and are ready to be used for parking fee payments.

This comes after the county cut ties with JamboPay of Webtribe Limited which has been collecting revenue for Nairobi since 2014.

IT experts at City Hall have been putting in efforts from Saturday night to ensure the county’s internal revenue collection system is up and running.

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko made an impromptu visit at the county's data centre on Sunday morning to check on the progress.

Sonko said the county is moving forward and refuted claims that the capital city’s administration is moving from digital to analogue system of revenue collection.

“That is the work of cartels trying to bring us down. They are now spreading propaganda after we refused to extend the JamboPay contract," he said.

“We are ready to run the Nairobi City County Revenue Management System on our own.”

Sonko said he is optimistic the transition will be smooth and there will be no downtime.

The governor said the county lost about Sh1 million in parking fee collections after JamboPay shut down its system on Saturday.

During the visit, Sonko was taken around the Data Centre where he was shown the backup room with batteries that have the capacity to power the system for seven hours in case of a power outage.

County's Finance executive Charles Kerich said the new internal system is water-tight and will ensure that the county collects even more revenue.

The introduction of the digital revenue collection system in 2014 saw revenue collection shoot from about Sh6 billion per month to about Sh13 billion a month.

Kerich said with the internal system, revenue collection is estimated to go even higher because there will be no fees paid to anyone outside the county for the service.

“We are using one of the best systems in the world. It is a German-based system. This means one will spend less than 30 seconds to pay through their mobile phone," one of the IT-experts said.