Storm over Kikuyu dominance at KRA

The appointment of spy James Gathii Mburu as KRA boss has triggered a storm amid claims his elevation capped a scheme tailored to maintain one community's grip on the taxman.

Since 2001, members of the Kikuyu community have maintained uninterrupted leadership of the lucrative Kenya Revenue Authority.

KRA became autonomous in 1995 and since then, the majority of those who have held the top position hail from or have roots in Central region.

On Thursday, Treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich appointed Mburu for a three-year tenure from July 1.

The other top contenders who had been shortlisted for the influential position include the chairman of Institute of Certified Public Accountants Julius Mwatu, International Monetary Fund advisor Andrew Kazora Okello, former KPMG partner Richard Boro Ndung'u and the executive director of the Commonwealth Association of Tax Administrators Duncan Otieno Onduru.

A total of 30 applicants wanted to succeed commissioner general John Njiraini.

It is understood there was push and pull between the KRA board and powerful individuals entangled in boardroom wars.

A look at the journey of the KRA shows skewed leadership that has favoured one community.

In 2001, John Paul Munge took over as the commissioner general but he would resign in 2003 after being mentioned adversely in loss of public funds.

Munge passed on in April while undergoing treatment at a Nairobi hospital .

Michael Waweru, credited with reforms and improved revenue collection, took over from Munge. He served for 10 years until 2012 when he handed over the reigns to Njiraini who has served for seven years.

The majority of ODM MPs are unhappy with the appointment but unable to speak for fear of being seen as courting trouble for the fragile handshake between President Uhuru Kenyatta and party leader Raila Odinga.

However, some have come out to condemn the KRA board chaired by former head of Public Service Francis Muthaura and CS Rotich for not considering other communities.

Nasa CEO Norman Magaya questioned the appointment of Mburu and the re-appointment of Central Bank governor Patrick Njoroge, saying the two institutions were becoming a preserve of Mt Kenya region.

“There are basic qualifications for one to head CBK and KRA. Those qualifications are impossible and unattainable by the rest of the country. They are determined at birth. One day the bubble will burst,” Magaya twitted on Thursday.

ODM nominated Senator Judith Pareno criticised the board for the decision, saying in the spirit of the handshake, the position should have been given to other communities.

Pareno who sits on the Senate's committee on National Cohesion, Equal Opportunity and Regional Integration called on Uhuru to ensure equity in distribution of key positions.

“The Constitution has given me the right to express myself. On this appointment we must say it as it is. It cannot be possible that it is only one community that can produce competent commissioners. It is not a preserve of some regions,” she said.

“There is no one in Kenya who is not able to lead or be accountable in such positions. The marginalised communities should also be considered,” she added.

Butere MP Tindi Mwale told the Star that while Mburu was qualified and competent, the board should have this time around considered other regions.

“Mburu is qualified and fits the position. I know him personally; he is a performer. However, the appointing authority should have considered spreading the position to other regions,” he told the Star on phone.

Lawyer Miguna Miguna also criticised the appointment as based on tribalism.

“James Githii Mburu has not been appointed KRA commissioner general because he is the most qualified Kenyan. Nor has Patrick Njoroge's and Njiraine's contracts been extended due to their exemplary performance. Uhuru Kenyatta has only exercised tribalism and elite favouritism,” he twitted on Thursday

Muranga Senator Irungu Kang'ata however defended the appointment of Mburu, saying he proved to be the right man for the position.

“He has done a good job and he deserves the position. He is competent and the issue of ethnicity I don't think it's important. He has performed well to qualify for the position,” he said.

He added: “As Kenyans, we should not put more pressure on KRA. A country does not progress on taxing. I actually propose tax cuts and he will be able to ensure efficiency, stop tax evasion and meet the targets. Let us be realistic and have targets we can achieve”.