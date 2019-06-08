Inability to find a sexual partner is a disability - WHO

• The new guidelines by WHO are set to be announced soon.
• In addition, failure to get pregnant after 12 months or more of regular unprotected sex will be considered a disability and not infertility as before.
How active is your sexual life? Well, you better do something before you become considered as disabled.
In the new guidelines set to be announced by the World Health Organisation, any person who is unable to find a suitable sexual partner or get pregnant after 12 months or more of regular unprotected sex as disabled.
Until now, not having an active sexual life or infertility was never considered a disability.
But with the new move by WHO, this is set to change.
The WHO is making a change in its definition of 'infertility'.
Initially, WHO considered the failure to get pregnant after 12 months or more of regular unprotected sex as 'infertility'.
Now, they want to classify infertility as a disability.
This means some people will all be considered disabled at some point in their life.
People who have failed to find a sexual partner to have children will now be considered disabled.
“The new rule will cover heterosexual and gay couples, who will be given priority like a couple seeking IVF because of infertility problems,” the report says.
In Vitro Fertilisation is a process of fertilisation where an egg is combined with sperm outside the body, in vitro.
The process involves monitoring and stimulating a woman's ovulatory process, removing an ovum from the woman's ovaries and letting sperms fertilise them in a liquid in a laboratory.
The new guidelines have been criticised by critics since coming into the limelight.