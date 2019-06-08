Inability to find a sexual partner is a disability - WHO

How active is your sexual life? Well, you better do something before you become considered as disabled.

In the new guidelines set to be announced by the World Health Organisation, any person who is unable to find a suitable sexual partner or get pregnant after 12 months or more of regular unprotected sex as disabled.

Until now, not having an active sexual life or infertility was never considered a disability.

But with the new move by WHO, this is set to change.

The WHO is making a change in its definition of 'infertility'.

Initially, WHO considered the failure to get pregnant after 12 months or more of regular unprotected sex as 'infertility'.

Now, they want to classify infertility as a disability.