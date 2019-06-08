Close

DISABILITY ALERT

Inability to find a sexual partner is a disability - WHO

WHO now also wants to classify infertility as disability.

In Summary

• The new guidelines by WHO are set to be announced soon.

• In addition, failure to get pregnant after 12 months or more of regular unprotected sex will be considered a disability and not infertility as before.

by MAGDALINE SAYA REPORTER
News
08 June 2019 - 17:09
WHO director General Tedros Adhanom at a press conference outside Afya House
WHO director General Tedros Adhanom at a press conference outside Afya House
Image: FILE

How active is your sexual life? Well, you better do something before you become considered as disabled.

In the new guidelines set to be announced by the World Health Organisation, any person who is unable to find a suitable sexual partner or get pregnant after 12 months or more of regular unprotected sex as disabled.

Until now, not having an active sexual life or infertility was never considered a disability.

 
 

But with the new move by WHO, this is set to change.

The WHO is making a change in its definition of 'infertility'.

Initially, WHO considered the failure to get pregnant after 12 months or more of regular unprotected sex as 'infertility'.

Now, they want to classify infertility as a disability.

What Infertility Remedies Are Available?

So here you are, having tried to get pregnant for a year and nothing… Not a miscarriage or a missed period. You and your partner are looking at each ...
Sasa
4 years ago

This means some people will all be considered disabled at some point in their life.

People who have failed to find a sexual partner to have children will now be considered disabled.

“The new rule will cover heterosexual and gay couples, who will be given priority like a couple seeking IVF because of infertility problems,” the report says.

 
 

In Vitro Fertilisation is a process of fertilisation where an egg is combined with sperm outside the body, in vitro.

The process involves monitoring and stimulating a woman's ovulatory process, removing an ovum from the woman's ovaries and letting sperms fertilise them in a liquid in a laboratory.

The new guidelines have been criticised by critics since coming into the limelight.

MORE:

NHIF can’t pay for infertility treatment, says it’s costly and tricky

The National Hospital Insurance Fund has said it cannot cover infertility treatment.NHIF CEO Geoffrey Mwangi yesterday said this is “unfortunate”, ...
News
1 year ago

Infertility: Why it's not solely a woman's problem

It is the hope of many couples to have a child once they tie the knot. Many times, however, this is not the case. Many people have had to wait for ...
Sasa
3 years ago
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by MAGDALINE SAYA REPORTER
News
08 June 2019 - 17:09

Most Popular

  1. CORRIDORS OF POWER
    9h ago Corridors of Power

  2. CORRIDORS OF POWER
    1d ago Corridors of Power

  3. Gay couple beaten for refusing to kiss on London bus
    1d ago World

  4. 100-year-old death-row inmate released in Nigeria
    4h ago Africa

  5. UK minister 'deeply regrets' taking cocaine
    4h ago World

Latest Videos