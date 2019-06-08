I will not be silenced by HIV story - Sonko

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has said that the current debate on his health status shall never divert his attention from serving Nairobians and Kenyans.

Sonko on Saturday said whatever kind of publicity, whether negative or positive is good publicity.

"They think they've now silenced me completely through the HIV story but let me say we are a strong family. We have undergone a lot of suffering before and during my current political life," Sonko said.

His comments came after the Star on Friday published a story which revealed he was released from prison before completing his sentence because of his HIV status.

The Star article was based on a court ruling issued in 2002.

The Daily Nation also highlighted him in the front page of their Saturday edition.