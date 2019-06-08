Close

GOVERNOR SPEAKS OUT

I will not be silenced by HIV story - Sonko

Sonko said whatever kind of publicity, whether negative or positive is good publicity.

by MAGDALINE SAYA REPORTER
08 June 2019 - 13:07
Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko speaks during the 46th annual celebrations to mark the World Environmen tDay at RTI in South B, Starehe Sub-County on June 5, 2019.
Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko speaks during the 46th annual celebrations to mark the World Environmen tDay at RTI in South B, Starehe Sub-County on June 5, 2019.
Image: COURTESY

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has said that the current debate on his health status shall never divert his attention from serving Nairobians and Kenyans.

Sonko on Saturday said whatever kind of publicity, whether negative or positive is good publicity.

"They think they've now silenced me completely through the HIV story but let me say we are a strong family. We have undergone a lot of suffering before and during my current political life," Sonko said.

 

His comments came after the Star on Friday published a story which revealed he was released from prison before completing his sentence because of his HIV status.

The Star article was based on a court ruling issued in 2002.

The Daily Nation also highlighted him in the front page of their Saturday edition.

Sonko said that 'fake news' stories and headlines by media houses built him in 2010, making him an MP.

“The first lady of Nairobi is a strong woman and by Grace of God she shall continue to serve Nairobians for the next three years,” the governor said through his social media pages.

He said his children both biological and adopted shall continue doing their daily activities and going to school as usual despite the pain and stigma caused by some of these headlines.

He said they (children) know he is a politician and believed no weapon formed against them shall prosper.

 
 

"I thank the majority of Kenyans for standing with my family during this period as their trying moment which shall come to pass but to me, Allutta continua as I'm used to it," Sonko added.

