Focus on development not politics, Ruto tells leaders

Deputy President William yesterday told elected leaders to stop politics and focus on implementing development projects to better the lives of Kenyans.

Ruto said time for politics is over as leaders have the mandate to deliver on the pledges they made to the electorate.

Kenyans are yearning for development to improve on their living standards and not 2022 succession politics, he said.

"For now, let us work for the wellbeing of the people. When 2022 comes, Kenyans will elect leaders based on their performance and not mere rhetoric," Ruto said.

He told Kenyans to differentiate between politics of development and divisive politics, noting that they should rally behind leaders who are development oriented.

The DP spoke on Friday during the launch of the Sh5.3 billion lower Nzoia irrigation scheme in Bunyala, Busia county.

The project cuts across Siaya and Busia counties.

Ruto said the focus of every elected leader should be how to change the lives of the people for the better and not regrouping based on party politics.

"We need to deliver as per our promises," the DP said.

He added: "What Kenyans want is improved infrastructure, water, electricity, irrigation among other development projects to ensure that we forge ahead as Kenyans."

Ruto assured Kenyans that the government was fully committed to achieve the Big Four Agenda - universal healthcare, housing, food security and manufacturing.

The Nzoia project, the DP said, will benefit more than 12,000 households directly, which means over 60,000 people.

The project covering Ugunja, Alego Usonga and Budalang'i constituencies is aimed at boosting rice production and preventing flooding

The national government will spend Sh7 billion on the project, the major components being completion of waterways, construction of 100km canals to control the flow of water and construction of 34km dykes on both sides of River Nzoia for flood mitigation.

The rice acreage will also be expanded from 2,000 to 10,000 to fight hunger and poverty.

Ruto said the income from rice will be Sh4 billion annually. He instructed the Ministry of Water to allocate funds for the purchase of a drenching machine, adding that Sh10 billion will be use to build a rice mill.

Water CS Simon Chelugui said Sh450 million has been allocated for compensation of those who will be affected.

"We will move water from being a disaster to benefit Budalangi locals," Chelugui said.

Ruto launched the project at Bunyala irrigation scheme before touring Sisenye irrigation scheme to assess progress.

The lower Nzoia project is funded by the World Bank and the German government at Sh3.9 billion and Sh1.4 billion respectively. The project awarded to Sinohydro Company started in June last year.

It is expected to be complete in 2021. According to the National Irrigation Board, the mega-project will put close to 20,000 acres under irrigation in Siaya and Busia counties along the lower part of Nzoia river.

Apart from rice, crops such as fruits, vegetables, soybeans and maize will be grown on a rotational basis.

Upon completion of the project, farmers will generate an estimated Sh4.8 billion annually. More than 70,000 people will be protected from floods. It will create thousands of jobs.

The government wants to put 1.5 million acres under irrigation by 2022. The project will contribute to food security, economic growth and enhanced climate resilience for farmers.

The project has two components — dyke rehabilitation which will cost Sh1.7 billion and irrigation to cost Sh3.8 billion.

Ruto further revealed that the government has spent Sh1.2 billion in the construction of Sigiri bridge in Busia that has improved movement of people and goods.

Governor Sospeter Ojaamong said his administration is supporting the project to ensure it fully benefits Kenyans.

Budalangi MP Raphael Wanjala called on the contractors to straighten and deepen the river to prevent displacement of more people during rainy seasons.

Mumias East MP Ben Washiali asked Busia residents to rally behind Ruto for more development. "It's the time to reconsider your political stand whether you want to benefit from development or constant politics," he said.