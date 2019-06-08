Ex-Bidco staff write to CJ over delayed ruling

Former employees of Bidco have written to Chief Justice David Maraga complaining over the missing file of their case concluded in 2017.

In a letter dated May 22, Evans Nyachae on behalf of 295 fellow complainants asks Maraga to intervene in the suit challenging their wrongful dismissal.

Nyachae says the dispute was brought to court in October 2015 and concluded by Justice Nelson Aboudha in June 2017. But the verdict has been delayed for two years.

“On December 13, 2018 during a judgement hearing session, the court set February 26, 2019 as the date to deliver the final ruling on the matter. It was later discovered that the case was not listed on the notice board and the case file was missing but three hours later, the file was found which was heard by the deputy registrar,” the letter reads.

The matter was set for February 28 but the judge never delivered the ruling.

Nyachae says Justice Abuodha directed the parties to go back for negotiations and agree, something the complainants rejected since they had already engaged in fruitless negotiations.

The former employees say they have not been heard and the file has gone missing for the third time.

“Our lawyer wrote to the deputy registrar on the whereabouts of the file but up to now there is no response. On May 14, we approached the judiciary ombudsman's office and reported the missing file and the officers responded that there was no information from the court”, Nyachae says in the letter.

The group appeals to Maraga to intervene as most of the former workers are elderly and sickly.

The group sued Bidco in 2015 for terminating them unfairly and refusing to recognise them as permanent employees despite working for a long time for the company.

They claimed Bidco locked them out and refused to renew their contracts.

Last July, Justice Abuodha ruled that he would not make a finding on the issue of unfair termination of service but ordered that each of the members be compensated a one month’s salary for each year worked in lieu of notice of termination.