DP Ruto mourns boy,7, killed by his convoy in Busia

• The DP was in Busia county to launch the Lower Nzoia Irrigation project in Budalangi.
• Sidney Mambala succumbed to injuries while receiving treatment at Port Victoria Hospital
Deputy President William Ruto has condoled with the family of a seven-year-old boy who was run over and died by his convoy in Busia County on Friday.
Sidney Mambala Felix, was knocked down by a car in Ruto’s convoy during his tour of Busia county earlier on Friday.
Ruto via Twitter after learning about the accident said Sidney was immediately taken to hospital and his office given updates on his state.
He had said he would ensure the boy received proper care.
Saddened by news of the passing on of Sidney Mambala Felix, a young and bubbly boy. Followed closely the situation after I was informed of the unfortunate incident and, now, deeply condole with the family of Mzee Mambala, his peers and friends for the grave loss of a loved one.— William Samoei Ruto, PhD (@WilliamsRuto) June 8, 2019
According to the police in Busia, the vehicle that knocked the young boy was carrying the DP’s press team.
The Deputy President condoled with the family of Mambala, his peers and friends for the grave loss of a loved one after the tragic incident.
“Saddened by the news of the passing on of Sidney Mambala Felix, a young and bubbly boy. Followed closely the situation after I was informed of the unfortunate incident and, now, deeply condole with the family of Mzee Mambala, his peers and friends for the grave loss of a loved one," Ruto tweeted.
The DP has also promised to stand with the family at this difficult time.
“I have spoken with mzee to pass my consideration and assured the family of reference and support during this difficult time. May God rest young Sidney in eternal peace,” he said.