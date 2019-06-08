DP Ruto mourns boy,7, killed by his convoy in Busia

Deputy President William Ruto has condoled with the family of a seven-year-old boy who was run over and died by his convoy in Busia County on Friday.

Sidney Mambala Felix, was knocked down by a car in Ruto’s convoy during his tour of Busia county earlier on Friday.

The DP was in Busia county to launch the Lower Nzoia Irrigation project in Budalangi.

Ruto via Twitter after learning about the accident said Sidney was immediately taken to hospital and his office given updates on his state.

He had said he would ensure the boy received proper care.