Casual worker boiled to death in a milk factory

A 26-year-old milk factory casual worker has died of severe burns occasioned by a steam boiler.

Enock Bii, the third born in a family of six, was cleaning the boiler at a milk factory in Sachangwan, Nakuru.

Bii had been instructed by a supervisor to clean the boiler manually although the job is normally done mechanically.

Sources at the milk processing factory associated with Sameer Agricultural and Livestock Limited said an employee switched on the boiler as Bii cleaned it. He suffered 87 per cent burns, leading to his painful death.

“Last week we tragically lost one of our members in Sachangwan through enormous human error. The boiler was accidentally switched on while Bii was still inside.

"He was taken to St. Joseph Hospital in Molo on May 31 before being transferred to Nakuru’s War Memorial Hospital where he died on Saturday (June 1),” one of the factory workers who sought anonymity, said.

Bii's father, John Rono, said it was unfortunate for his son died so painfully.

“I have been having sleepless nights since the incident happened,” he said on Friday during the postmortem examination at War Memorial Hospital mortuary.

“He has left behind a wife and a nine-month baby as well as other dependants,” Rono said.

Sheila Koech, a supervisor at the milk plant, declined to comment.

A report by pathologist Titus Ngulungu reads, "The body shows fresh burns from hot liquid affecting the head, upper limbs, back……… Total burnt surface is estimated at 87 per cent.”

Lawyer Winnie Langat, for the family, said the milk processor has been in contact with the family and hoped the matter will be solved amicably.

“The company paid part of the hospital bill and agreed to offset funeral expenses among other things. Most of the things have been agreed verbally but we want them to be in a written form,” Langat said.

Bii will be buried on Tuesday at his father’s home in Keringet, Kuresoi.