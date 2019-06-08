Bodaboda CBD ban still on, Sonko tells operators

Bodaboda operators within the CBD will continue to face operation challenges as City Hall remains firm on the ban.

This is despite Governor Mike Sonko having ordered the release of at least 800 motorbikes that had been impounded by the inspectorate department.

According to Sonko the order to release the impounded motorbikes does not in any way mean that he has allowed boda bodas to operate within the CBD.

“I wish to clarify that the order to release the impounded motorbikes does not in any way mean that I have allowed boda bodas back to the streets of Nairobi CBD,” he said.

Sonko had ordered the release of the motorbikes during his Madaraka Day celebrations speech.

He said the motorbikes had been impounded for flouting various traffic rules and operating within Nairobi’s CBD.

The governor has also appealed to the boda boda operators who have secured the release of their motorcycles to adhere to the traffic rules.

The county boss maintained that any boda boda operator found within the CBD will be arrested and charged in court.

“I also want to urge those who have not picked their impounded motorcycles to present themselves at our General Stores Yard along Race Course Road and avail original ownership documents before they are allowed to collect their motorcycles,” he said.