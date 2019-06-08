Bodaboda CBD ban still on, Sonko tells operators

• Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko ordered the release of at least 800 impounded motorbikes by the Nairobi City County Government.
Bodaboda operators within the CBD will continue to face operation challenges as City Hall remains firm on the ban.
This is despite Governor Mike Sonko having ordered the release of at least 800 motorbikes that had been impounded by the inspectorate department.
According to Sonko the order to release the impounded motorbikes does not in any way mean that he has allowed boda bodas to operate within the CBD.
“I wish to clarify that the order to release the impounded motorbikes does not in any way mean that I have allowed boda bodas back to the streets of Nairobi CBD,” he said.
Sonko had ordered the release of the motorbikes during his Madaraka Day celebrations speech.
He said the motorbikes had been impounded for flouting various traffic rules and operating within Nairobi’s CBD.
The county boss maintained that any boda boda operator found within the CBD will be arrested and charged in court.
The county boss maintained that any boda boda operator found within the CBD will be arrested and charged in court.
“I also want to urge those who have not picked their impounded motorcycles to present themselves at our General Stores Yard along Race Course Road and avail original ownership documents before they are allowed to collect their motorcycles,” he said.
Hundreds of boda boda operators are still flocking the county’s general stores yard to pick their motorcycles without paying any fine.
Nairobi County Inspectorate Department Director Eva Wairiuko promised to enforce Sonko’s directive on the ban.
“I want to be clear to the boda boda operators that even if we have released their impounded motorcycles, the enforcement on the ban will continue,” Wairiuko warned.
Wairiuko further stated that the operation routes for boda bodas in Nairobi still remains the same.
“All boda boda operators should know that they can only operate along Uhuru Highway, University Way, Globe Cinema roundabout, Kirinyaga Road, and Haille Sellasie Avenue. That is a clear circle where they are allowed to operate," she said.
She added that the move is aimed at making sure the CBD is decongested.
The county early last year embarked on operations to drive hawkers and boda boda operators out of the CBD amid complaints about lost glory.
City Hall Director of Operations Peter Mbaya launched the crackdown following orders from then regional commissioner Kang'ethe Thuku.
The exercise began at Ngara next to Equity Bank and the streets around Haile Selassie Avenue.
Boda boda operators have however made numerous strides to meet Sonko amid efforts to lift the ban but all has been in vain.
Ken Onyango, the group's association chairman, said the meeting would explore ways they can regulate their operations as a sacco.
Onyango said implored upon the governor to lift the ban the same way he agreed with matatu operators who were to be pushed out of the CBD.