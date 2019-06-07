We've no problem with altering Lord’s prayer – Catholics

Apart from a pre-school Christian child learning what sounds the letter A makes or adding 2 + 2, they also learn the Lord’s prayer.

Children as young as three years memorise the Lord's prayer as outlined in the bible in the book of Mathew 6:9-13.

“Our Father, who art in heaven … ”

The prayer is recited at almost every act of Christian worship, in the morning, during breaks and at night.

Recently, Pope Francis approved a change to the wording of the Lord’s Prayer.

Instead of saying “lead us not into temptation”, it will say “do not let us fall into temptation”.

The new wording was approved by the general assembly of the Episcopal Conference of Italy last month.

It will appear in the third edition of the Messale Romano, the liturgical book that contains the guiding texts for mass in the Roman Catholic church.

Father Dominic Ouma told the star in a phone call interview told that the Catholic church has no problem with the new changes in the Lord's prayer.

“Lead us into temptation as in the bible speaks of a God who induces temptation,” he says.

“I am the one who falls. It’s not him pushing me into the temptation to then see how I have fallen."

“A father doesn’t do that; a father helps you to get up immediately. It’s Satan who leads us into temptation – that’s his department.”

He, however, says they have not started reciting it in church but will start very soon.

“Any change to the text of the Mass in the Catholic Church takes lengthy deliberations. As a Catholic church in Kenya, we have no problem with the changes after some time we will start reciting in churches,” Father Ouma said.