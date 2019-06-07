Uhuru directed to appoint judicial nominee to SRC

President Uhuru Kenyatta has seven days to appoint Judicial Service Commission nominee Jacqueline Manani a member of the Salaries and Remuneration Commission.

If that is not done, Manani will automatically be deemed to be duly appointed and Chief Justice David Maraga compelled to swear her in as a member of the commission.

The decision brings to an end the deadlock between JSC and SRC over the appointment of Manani.

JSC had opposed the law that required the Judiciary to nominate two people for appointment to be members of SRC.

This is after the head of public service Joseph Kinyua rejected Manani’s name and directed JSC to add another name of a different gender.

However, Justice James Makau in a judgment delivered on Thursday faulted the SRC Act that provides that a nominating body shall forward the names of two qualified persons who shall be of the opposite gender to the Cabinet Secretary for onward transmission to the President, contrary to the Constitution.

“A declaration is hereby issued that provides that the President shall nominate the members from each category and forward the names to the National Assembly for approval. The speaker of the National Assembly shall forward the names of the nominees to the President for appointment contrary to the Constitution which does not require nomination by the President,” the court ruled.